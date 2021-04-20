Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
20 Apr 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
May'21 83.81 85.04 83.12 83.26 13:19 83.26 -0.45 8357 83.71
Apr 19
Jul'21 85.04 86.48 84.54 84.71 13:19 84.71 -0.32 16300 85.03
Apr 19
Oct'21 84.45 84.45 83.50 83.58 13:13 83.58 0.18 8 83.40
Apr 19
=================================================================================
