KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 223,809 tonnes of cargo comprising 163,973 tones of import cargo and 59,836 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hrs ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 163,973 comprised of 72,024 tonnes of Containerized Cargos, 2,181 tonnes of Bulk Cargos, 5,865 tonnes of DAP, 6,650 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 6,836 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 70,417 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargos of 59,836 tonnes comprised of 36,233 tonnes of containerized cargo, 22,193 Tonnes of Clinkers, 1,410 Tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargos.

A total of 4504 containers were handled out of which 2526 were of imports and 1978 were of exports. 2526 import containers comprised of 916 of 20s and 765 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 00 of 20s and 40 of 40s. Export containers 1978 comprised of 600 of 20s and 129 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 260 of 20s and 430 of 40s.

There were 07 ships namely Mol Generosity, X-press Kilimanjaro, As Sophia, Merapi, Ever Ursula, Doric Arrow and Msc Bhavya are currency at berth.

There were 07 ships namely Mol Generosity, X-Press Kilimanjaro, As Sophia, Merapi, Ever Ursula, Doric Arrow and MC Bhavya sailed off from Karachi Port.

There is one ship Mol Generosity expected to sail on 19 04 2021.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 169,191 tonnes, comprising 146,481 tonnes imports cargo and 22,710 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,901 Containers (838 TEUs imports and 1,068 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours . Following were the high lights in tonnes during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them a container vessel, MSC Ishyka and two more container vessels, Sphene and MSC Texas are expected take berths at QICT on Monday, 19th April, while two more ships, MSC Asya and Maersk Chicago carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 20th April-2021.

