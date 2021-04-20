ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
Mixed close for Gulf bourses

Reuters 20 Apr 2021

DUBAI: Major stock markets in the Gulf had a mixed session on Monday, with property shares weighing on the Dubai index but few fresh factors to trade on.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.5%, with petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries rising 2.1%, and Yanbu National Petrochemicals Company up 2.8% after reporting a sharp surge in quarterly profit.

In Dubai, the main share index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.8% fall in Emaar Properties, the emirate’s largest listed real estate developer, which will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, and a 2.1% drop in its unit Emaar Malls.

However, gains at Emirates NBD Bank, which finished 2.1% higher, cushioned the index’s fall.

On Sunday, the lender and Etihad Credit Insurance signed an agreement to ease the bank’s businesses access to trade finance.

The Abu Dhabi index lost 0.4%, pressured by a 1.3% decline in telecoms giant Etisalat.

In Qatar, the benchmark rebounded 1.5%, with most of its stocks gaining, including market heavyweight Industries Qatar, which rose 4.7%.

The Qatari cabinet last week approved a bill that will allow non-Qatari investors to own up to 100% of the capital of companies listed on the Qatar stock exchange.

It also decided to keep central bank liquidity support for local banks based on need, as the country faces a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 0.8% higher, with 24 out of 30 stocks in the index gaining, including top lender Commercial International Bank, which was up 2.3%.

Exchange data showed foreign investors were net buyers of the stocks.

