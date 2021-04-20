ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Monday’s early trade: Wall Street slips from record levels

Reuters 20 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: Major US stock indexes fell from record levels on Monday as investors sought cues from first-quarter earnings reports to justify the rich valuation of equities, while Tesla shares fell following a fatal car crash.

The electric-car maker was down 3.5% after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver’s seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, killing two occupants.

The stock, which was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, was also under pressure due to a sharp drop in bitcoin over the weekend.

Coca-Cola Co rose 1% after the beverage maker trounced estimates for quarterly profit and revenue, benefiting from the easing of pandemic curbs and wide vaccine rollouts.

IBM Corp, another blue-chip company, slipped about 0.2% ahead of its results after market close.

“The market has had a huge jump to the upside so it needs to take a little bit of rest,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

“For now it’s just a little bit of profit taking as traders await results from big tech names on Wall Street.”

A recent pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs has renewed interest in richly valued technology stocks, while a string of strong economic data has also helped push the S&P 500 and the Dow to record levels.

The S&P 500 has risen for the past four weeks, its longest winning streak since August 2020.

About 79 S&P 500 companies are due to report earnings this week, including Johnson & Johnson, Netflix Inc, Intel Corp, Honeywell and Schlumberger, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Analysts now expect first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 firms to rise 25% from last year.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors dropped, while the defensive consumer staples and real estate were in positive territory.

At 11:37 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.99 points, or 0.44%, to 34,051.05, the S&P 500 lost 21.88 points, or 0.52 %, to 4,163.59 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 153.28 points, or 1.09 %, to 13,899.06.

GameStop Corp jumped 6.7% on the announcement of its CEO’s resignation.

Crypto stocks including miners Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital slumped about 11% each as bitcoin took a hammering.

Harley-Davidson jumped 12% after the motorcycle maker raised it full-year forecast for sales growth.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.2-to-1 ratio on the NYSE by a 3.9-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 56 new 52-week highs and no new lows while the Nasdaq recorded 128 new highs and 87 new lows.

Wall Street S&P 500 NASDAQ Coca Cola Co electric car maker Tesla shares IBM Corp Monday’s early trade Wall Street slips from record levels Major US stock indexes fell first quarter earnings reports

Monday’s early trade: Wall Street slips from record levels

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Tarin gets briefing from PBS

Jul-Mar FDI plunges 35pc YoY

First Chinese industry lays foundation in Rashakai SEZ

NAB decides to auction off all properties of Nawaz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.