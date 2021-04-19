COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 737 others in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 3 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,556 and 737 new cases emerged when 14,109 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He added that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,556 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14,109 samples were tested which detected 737 cases that constituted 5.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,487,616 tests have been conducted against which 273,465 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.3 percent or 260,679 patients have recovered, including 351 overnight.

The CM said that currently 8,230 patients were under treatment, of them 7,818 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 403 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 372 patients was stated to be critical, including 42 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 737 new cases, 398 have been detected from Karachi, including 227 from East, 87 South, 57 Malir, 17 Korangi, 8 Central and 2 West. Hyderabad has 102, Shikarpur 58,Larkana 39, Kamber 15, Thatta 13, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Nausheroferoze 12 each, Sujawal 11, Ghotki and Tando Allahyar 9 each, Dadu and Jacobabad 8 each, Badin and Jamshoro 7 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 5, Khairpur, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas 3 each, Sanghar 2, Umerkot 1.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government.