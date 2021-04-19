Pakistan
NCOC bans entry of Inbound passengers from India
- The NCOC session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Co chaired by National Coordinator NCOC.
19 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday decided to ban entry of inbound passengers coming from India via air or land route amid double mutant variant spread of COVID19.
The NCOC session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Co chaired by National Coordinator NCOC.
The Forum was briefed on spread of new Indian variant (double mutant variant) that was being considered responsible for present disease surge in India.
The forum decided to place India into list of Category C countries for 2 weeks.
In view of presence of Indian Virus in other countries, review of Category C countries will be carried out on 21st April, it added.
TLP and government have the same objective but 'our approach is different,' PM Khan says in his national address
NCOC bans entry of Inbound passengers from India
NAB decides to auction Nawaz Sharif’s properties
After the initial snub, US formally invites Pakistan to President Biden’s first summit on climate
Former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani succumbs to COVID-19
Government to hold third round of negotiations with banned TLP tonight in an effort to restore normalcy
PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts
FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart in UAE
UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries
Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today
EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar
Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province
Read more stories
Comments