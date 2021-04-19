World
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 97.6% effective in real-world study
- The new effectiveness rate is higher than the 91.6% rate outlined in results from a large-scale trial of Sputnik V and published in The Lancet medical journal earlier this year.
- Using a database of people who received both doses of the vaccine, scientists at Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, which developed it, calculated a real-world effectiveness rate of 97.6%.
19 Apr 2021
MOSCOW: Russian scientist Denis Logunov, a lead developer of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, said on Friday that the shot had proven itself 97.6% effective against COVID-19 in a real-world assessment, based on data from 3.8 million people.
The new effectiveness rate is higher than the 91.6% rate outlined in results from a large-scale trial of Sputnik V and published in The Lancet medical journal earlier this year.
Using a database of people who received both doses of the vaccine, scientists at Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, which developed it, calculated a real-world effectiveness rate of 97.6%, Logunov said during a presentation for the Russian Academy of Sciences.
TLP and government have the same objective but 'our approach is different,' PM Khan says in his national address
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 97.6% effective in real-world study
NAB decides to auction Nawaz Sharif’s properties
After the initial snub, US formally invites Pakistan to President Biden’s first summit on climate
Former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani succumbs to COVID-19
Government to hold third round of negotiations with banned TLP tonight in an effort to restore normalcy
PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts
FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart in UAE
UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries
Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today
EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar
Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province
Read more stories
Comments