Colombia plans to issue bonds due in 2032 and 2042 to meet budgetary needs

BOGOTA: Colombia plans to issue global bonds due in 2032 and 2042, according to filings published on the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website on Monday.

The size of the 11-year and 20-year bond issues was not revealed in the filings.

An application will be made to list the bonds on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trade them on the exchange's the Euro MTF Market, the filings said.

The proceeds from the bond issues will go towards general budgetary requirements, the filings added.