World
India to open up COVID-19 vaccines to over-18s from May 1
- Vaccine manufacturers will need to supply 50% of doses to the federal government and the rest to state governments and the open market at a pre-declared price, the government said.
19 Apr 2021
NEW DELHI: India will let all citizens aged over 18 get COVID-19 vaccinations from May 1, the government said on Monday as cases there surge to record highs.
Vaccine manufacturers will need to supply 50% of doses to the federal government and the rest to state governments and the open market at a pre-declared price, the government said.
TLP and government have the same objective but 'our approach is different,' PM Khan says in his national address
India to open up COVID-19 vaccines to over-18s from May 1
After the initial snub, US formally invites Pakistan to President Biden’s first summit on climate
Former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani succumbs to COVID-19
Government to hold third round of negotiations with banned TLP tonight in an effort to restore normalcy
PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts
FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart in UAE
UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries
Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today
EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar
Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province
Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments