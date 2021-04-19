Markets
Peru's sol currency tumbles after poll shows socialists ahead in presidential race
LIMA: Peru's sol currency fell a sharp 1.82% on Monday morning after the first poll ahead of a June presidential run-off election indicated that socialist candidate Pedro Castillo was the favorite to win ahead of conservative Keiko Fujimori.
The Sunday poll from Ipsos Peru showed Castillo, the surprise winner of the first round vote, in pole position to win the presidency in a second round ballot, showing him with 42% support against 31% for right-wing rival Fujimori.
Castillo, a previously little-known union leader and teacher, has said he plans to rewrite the Andean country's Constitution and give the state more control over some industries, including the key copper mining sector.
Peru's sol currency tumbles after poll shows socialists ahead in presidential race
