Mexican economy shrank by more than 2pc in March, estimate shows
19 Apr 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's economy contracted 2.1% in March compared to the same month last year, preliminary data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Monday.
Secondary activities, which include manufacturing, were down 0.9% while tertiary activities such as services slid 3.1%, according to the INEGI data.
Mexican economy shrank by more than 2pc in March, estimate shows
