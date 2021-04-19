ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

New Danske CEO to stick with strategy of departing Vogelzang

  • Chris Vogelzang resigned unexpectedly after Dutch authorities labelled him as a suspect in a separate case at his former employer, ABN Amro.
  • "The plan is to fully continue the strategy that Chris Vogelzang and the rest of the management team have set out," Egeriis told Reuters after his appointment.
Reuters 19 Apr 2021

COPENHAGEN: Carsten Egeriis, who was named as Danske Bank chief executive on Monday, said he plans to continue the strategy set out by his predecessor for Denmark's largest lender.

Chris Vogelzang resigned unexpectedly after Dutch authorities labelled him as a suspect in a separate case at his former employer, ABN Amro.

Egeriis, 44, takes the helm at Danske less than two years after Vogelzang was tasked with restoring trust in the bank whose involvement in one of the world's biggest money-laundering scandals rocked investor confidence.

"The plan is to fully continue the strategy that Chris Vogelzang and the rest of the management team have set out," Egeriis told Reuters after his appointment.

Danske has set out a 2023 plan for further digitalization, to cut costs and implement a new organizational structure. It is also working with authorities in several countries, including the United States, to settle inquiries into money laundering.

Egeriis, who worked for Barclays for a decade, joined Danske in 2017 as head of risk management, the same position held in his last year at the British bank in London.

His rapid promotion stands in contrast to Danske's former finance chief Jacob Aarup Andersen, who Denmark's financial watchdog in 2018 decided not to approve as new CEO due to what i said was a lack of top management experience.

"I have led large teams both at Barclays in London and at Danske in Copenhagen," Egeriis said in an interview.

"My experience is not a concern to me."

The FSA has told the bank that it expects to approve Egeriis as its new CEO.

"This all happened very fast. It's a great responsibility, and I'm of course incredibly happy and proud that the board has put so much trust in me," Egeriis said.

Vogelzang became Danske CEO in June 2019 with the job of steering Danske through a scandal which involving 200 billion euros ($239 billion) in suspicious transactions passing through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

He announced his resignation after Dutch authorities labelled him as a suspect in the ABN case.

"I am very sorry about this situation and that Chris is leaving the bank. But we must move forward and execute on our strategy and be there for our customers." Egeriis said.

Danske Bank ABN Amro Chris Vogelzang Danske

New Danske CEO to stick with strategy of departing Vogelzang

After the initial snub, US formally invites Pakistan to President Biden’s first summit on climate

Former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani succumbs to COVID-19

Government to hold third round of negotiations with banned TLP tonight in an effort to restore normalcy

PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts

FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart in UAE

UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters