ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China's Meituan raising $10 billion to bolster technology research

  • Raising around $7 billion in share sale.
  • Selling around $3 billion in convertible bonds.
  • To fund R&D for autonomous vehicle, drone deliveries.
Reuters 19 Apr 2021

HONG KONG: Chinese food delivery giant Meituan launched a deal on Monday to raise up to $10 billion in shares and convertible bonds to help fund the research and development of autonomous vehicle and drone delivery services.

Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, will raise $7 billion in the equity sale and sell $3 billion in convertible bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company declined to comment.

Meituan's move comes as China's tech giants face increasing regulation due to concerns they have grown too rapidly, built market power that stifles competition and hurt consumer rights.

The tougher environment, though, has failed to dampen the desire among the companies in the sector to raise cash.

Tencent Holdings Ltd, which is the main backer of Meituan, last week raised $4.2 billion in a bond which was the company's second in a year.

Meituan has been rapidly expanding Meituan Select, which enables communities to set up groups for bulk buying. The new business relies heavily on subsidies and the company's earnings swung to a loss over the quarter ended December.

"Meituan has been burning money in Meituan Select ... But it looks like Meituan would not like to withdraw from the severe competition," Aequitas Research analyst Ming Lu, who publishes on Smartkarma, told Reuters when asked about Meituan's need to raise cash.

Meituan's equity placement will be priced between HK$265 and $HK274 per share, which is a 5.3% to 8.4% discount compared to its closing price Monday of $289.20. Selling 187 million shares in that price range would raise $6.4 to $6.6 billion.

Meituan stock slipped 0.34% Monday before the deal was launched. The company's shares are down 1.8% so far this year.

Meituan's biggest shareholder, Tencent, has agreed to subscribe for a further $400 million worth of stock to take the total size of the equity portion of the deal to up to $7 billion.

The convertible bond has a zero coupon rate, which means investors buy the bonds for the prospect of securing future equity gains when the instruments convert into stock. They would also have their principal repaid at maturity if the option to convert into shares is not exercised.

In the term sheet, Meituan said the cash raised would be spent on technology innovation, including the research and development of autonomous delivery vehicles and drones.

Meituan said on Monday it had begun to pilot autonomous delivery vehicles in the outskirts of Beijing that achieved level 4 autonomous driving, meaning they can operate without a human driver under certain conditions.

The company has been testing autonomous delivery vehicles in the area since last year and has accomplished 35,000 orders through autonomous delivery, Meituan said in a statement.

China's Meituan Chinese food delivery drone delivery services autonomous vehicle

China's Meituan raising $10 billion to bolster technology research

After the initial snub, US formally invites Pakistan to President Biden’s first summit on climate

Former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani succumbs to COVID-19

Government to hold third round of negotiations with banned TLP tonight in an effort to restore normalcy

PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts

FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart in UAE

UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters