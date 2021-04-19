ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil's 2022 inflation outlook above official goal for first time, survey shows

  • The median forecast for 2022 inflation from over 100 economists in the central bank's weekly "FOCUS" survey rose to 3.6% from 3.5%. The central bank's year-end goal is 3.5%, with a 1.5 percentage-point margin of error on either side.
  • The 2021 median inflation forecast remained steady at 4.9%, still well above the central bank's goal of 3.75%.
Reuters 19 Apr 2021

BRASILIA: Brazil's 2022 inflation outlook rose above the central bank's official year-end goal for the first time, while the growth outlook for this year fell for a seventh consecutive week, a survey of economists showed on Monday.

The median forecast for 2022 inflation from over 100 economists in the central bank's weekly "FOCUS" survey rose to 3.6% from 3.5%. The central bank's year-end goal is 3.5%, with a 1.5 percentage-point margin of error on either side.

Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto last week defended the bank's planned strategy of raising interest rates aggressively at the start of the policy tightening cycle to avoid having to raise them too much in the end, and to keep 2022 inflation expectations in check.

"There is always a risk that short-term inflation starts contaminating the long end and that is why we decided to move more than the market expect(ed). Moving more has greater efficiency and in the end, we need to do less," he said.

The 2021 median inflation forecast remained steady at 4.9%, still well above the central bank's goal of 3.75%.

But as the COVID-19 pandemic and patchy vaccination process continue to sour consumer and business sentiment, the median economic growth forecast for this year slipped for a seventh week to 3% from 3.1%, the survey showed.

The central bank's official forecast is for 3.6% growth this year.

Year-end 2021 forecasts for the exchange rate also slipped for a fourth week to 5.40 reais per dollar from 5.37, the survey showed.

Brazil's central bank Brazil's economy Brazil's inflation Brazil's GDP

Brazil's 2022 inflation outlook above official goal for first time, survey shows

After the initial snub, US formally invites Pakistan to President Biden’s first summit on climate

Former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani succumbs to COVID-19

Government to hold third round of negotiations with banned TLP tonight in an effort to restore normalcy

PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts

FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart in UAE

UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters