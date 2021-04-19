ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bullish investors push copper towards 10-year highs

  • "That February high" -- $9,617 -- "will be tested sooner or later," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen, taking prices to their highest since 2011. Prices would then target $10,000 a tonne, he said.
  • World shares traded near record highs with investors generally upbeat about the prospects for a global economic recovery from COVID-19.
Reuters 19 Apr 2021

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Monday as global stock markets gained and US bond yields and the dollar fell, with many analysts and traders expecting the metal to rally to new 10-year highs.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.1% at $9,399.50 a tonne at 1120 GMT after touching $9,436, its highest since Feb 25.

"That February high" -- $9,617 -- "will be tested sooner or later," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen, taking prices to their highest since 2011. Prices would then target $10,000 a tonne, he said.

MARKETS: World shares traded near record highs with investors generally upbeat about the prospects for a global economic recovery from COVID-19.

DOLLAR/YIELDS: Boosting copper are a fall in US bond yields that has lifted equities markets and a weakening dollar, which makes metals cheaper for non-US buyers.

PARABOLIC: Economic recovery, ebullient markets, tight supply and a strong demand outlook should support copper, said analysts at ING.

"Upside risks (may) dominate for copper during 2Q21, suggesting the red metal could be on a parabolic run, testing previous highs," they said.

"However," they added, "this strength may dampen as the current restocking cycle approaches an end and slowing credit growth in China weighs on investment demand, which may become more evident in the second half of this year."

POSITIONING: Speculators cut their bullish copper positions on the Comex exchange in New York in the week to April 13, giving them greater scope to increase them again, which would help to lift prices.

On the LME, speculators are already expanding their long position from lows earlier this month, according to brokers Marex Spectron.

SPREAD: Supply of quickly deliverable copper is tightening, with cash copper's premium over the three-month contract on the LME rising to $16.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was up 1.1% at $2,339.50 a tonne, zinc rose 0.7% to $2,876.50, nickel was 1.1% lower at $16,190, lead gained 0.1% to $2,047 and tin was down 0.1% at $26,600.

Copper prices copper import copper production copper market Copper Consumer prices

Bullish investors push copper towards 10-year highs

PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts

FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart in UAE

UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

All policemen taken hostage by TLP released: Sheikh Rashid

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Tarin, PM take stock of economy

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters