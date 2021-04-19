ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
Borussia Dortmund reject European Super League plans

Reuters 19 Apr 2021

Borussia Dortmund will not join the breakaway Super League launched by 12 of Europe's top clubs on Sunday and are backing proposed reforms to the Champions League instead, the German club said on Monday.

Dortmund said that they were committed to the European Club Association (ECA) along with fellow German side Bayern Munich.

"The board members of the ECA came together for a virtual meeting on Sunday evening, where it was agreed that the board's decision from last Friday still stands," Dortmund chief executive officer Hans Joachim Watzke said in a statement on the club's website.

"This decision dictates that all clubs wish to implement the proposed reforms to the Champions League. The ECA board members took a clear stance in rejecting plans for the establishment of a Super League.

"Both German clubs on the ECA board, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, shared exactly the same stance throughout all discussions."

The 12 clubs behind the breakaway Super League have called on UEFA and FIFA to open talks with them on their new competition.

