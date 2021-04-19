Romania sells 533.1mn lei of Oct 2027 bonds

BUCHAREST: Romania's finance ministry sold a slightly more than planned 533.1 million lei ($130.41 million) worth of Oct. 2027 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 2.77%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei on Monday last issued the paper in March at an average yield of 2.81%.

So far this year, Romania has sold roughly 20.6 billion lei and roughly 1.48 billion euros worth of domestic bonds, and has tapped foreign markets for 3.5 billion euros worth of 12- and 20-year eurobonds.