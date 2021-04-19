ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
Former Sri Lanka player Lokuhettige gets eight-year ban for corruption

  • Lokuhettige, who played nine one-dayers and two Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka, was charged with three counts of breaching the anti-corruption code of world governing body.
  • "Having represented Sri Lanka in international cricket, Dilhara had attended a number of anti-corruption education sessions and would have known his actions were a breach of the Code," said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity Unit.
Reuters 19 Apr 2021

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige has been banned from cricket for eight years due to corruption, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.

Lokuhettige, who played nine one-dayers and two Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka, was charged with three counts of breaching the anti-corruption code of world governing body.

The ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found the bowling all-rounder guilty on all charges relating to a 10-over league in the United Arab Emirates.

"Having represented Sri Lanka in international cricket, Dilhara had attended a number of anti-corruption education sessions and would have known his actions were a breach of the Code," said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity Unit.

"The severity of the sanction reflects the seriousness of his offences and his continued refusal to cooperate and should serve as a deterrent for anyone considering getting involved in corruption of any kind."

The 40-year-old's ban will be backdated to April 3, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended by the ICC.

