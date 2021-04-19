Brazil's JBS to buy plant-based meat company vivera for 341mn euros

SAO PAULO: Brazil's JBS will buy Dutch vegetable-based protein company Vivera for 341 million euros ($408.11 million), as the world's largest meatpacker expands its offerings to appeal tothose who want to eat less meat, it said in a securities filing on Monday.

Vivera has a portfolio of 50 products with three production facilities and a research and development facility in the Netherlands. The company sells in the Dutch, German and UK markets, accounting for roughly 60% of Europe's plant-based protein market, as well as other countries, according to JBS.