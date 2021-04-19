ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
NAB recovered Rs 321bn from corrupt elements in 2020

  • NAB has filed 1269 corruption cases having an accumulative value of Rs 950 billion which are subjudice in the learned accountability courts.
Ali Ahmed 19 Apr 2021

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has said that NAB has solid evidence against big fish in the cases related to money laundering, fake accounts, misuse of authority, assets beyond known sources, and cheating the public at large.

NAB has filed 1269 corruption cases having an accumulative value of Rs 950 billion which are subjudice in the learned accountability courts.

Chairman NAB said that the bureau during 2020 has recovered Rs 321.4829 billion from corrupt elements which is a record achievement in only one year as compared to other years. He said that NAB has received 487,964 complaints, authorized 15,930 complaint verifications, 10,041 inquiries, and 4,598 investigations since inception. while 3,682 references were also filed during the aforementioned since its inception.

NAB has recovered Rs 790 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements since the bureau’s inception, which is more recovery as compared to other such anti-corruption organizations.

It was learned that Pakistan is the only country to whom China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the eradication of corruption. Pakistan and China are jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

