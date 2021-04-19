ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Pakistan

PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts

  • He said he had started a campaign that joined together heads of state of Muslim countries against blasphemy.
  • He said Pakistan was formed in the name of Islam, adding that no one should cast doubt about any other person as to how deeply he respected the Prophet (PBUH).
Aisha Mahmood 19 Apr 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that political and religious parties in Pakistan were misusing Islam to cause damage to the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad in connection with the ground-breaking of Margalla highway, the PM said he had started a campaign that joined together heads of state of Muslim countries against blasphemy.

He further said the campaign will ensure that people in western countries think twice before making defamatory statements about Holy Prophet (PBUH). "We need to bring everyone together and make them take this seriously," the PM said. He said Pakistan has raised the issue at international forums of the United Nations and the European Union.

He said it is a great misfortune that many times our political parties and religious parties use Islam wrongly and use it such that they cause damage to Pakistan. "The protests and violence will do no harm to the West, but inflict severe damage to your own people,” the PM said.

He said Pakistan was formed in the name of Islam, adding that no one should cast doubt about any other person as to how deeply he respected the Prophet (PBUH).

