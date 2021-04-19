ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Meeting IMF conditions biggest challenge for Tarin, says Expert

  • On Friday, Shaukat Tarin was appointed as the fourth Finance and Revenue Minister to head Ministry of Finance (MoF) in less than three years ahead of the budget for the next fiscal year.
Ali Ahmed 19 Apr 2021

With the economic team reshuffled, the upcoming Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin would be facing daunting tasks such as controlling the high inflation and meet the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions.

Meanwhile, the economic expert believes that meeting IMF conditions would be the biggest challenge for Tarin, who eyes to achieve a high growth rate.

“From member of advisory council to becoming federal finance minister to becoming member of National Assembly or Senate, Shaukat Tarin can succeed in overcoming numerous challenges on the economic front,” Dr Ikram ul Haq said, a senior economist quoted Arab News.

“The biggest challenge (for him) is meeting IMF conditions without hampering growth. This is not an easy task. They are no out of the box solutions,” he added.

Tarin, who had also served as Finance Minister during Pakistan People’s Party-led government in 2009-10, was the first choice of Prime Minister Khan after removal of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to deal with the challenges of growth, revenue and reforms during the remaining period of the government. However, Hammad Azhar was given the additional charge of Minister for Finance and Revenue on March 31st.

Earlier, in a meeting with the Prime Minister the Finance Minister reportedly stated that 6 to 7 percent GDP growth was critical to dealing with the unemployment as well as other economic challenges. The premier is said to have expressed full faith in Tarin.

According to media reports, Tarin ruled out the possibility of any change at the top level of State Bank of Pakistan and acknowledged the reforms undertaken by the incumbent SBP governor. The participants of the meeting reportedly asked him questions about his economic plan.

