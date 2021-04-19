ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.14%)
ASC 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.12%)
AVN 86.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.99%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
DGKC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.52%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FFBL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.61%)
FFL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.97%)
HASCOL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.6%)
HUBC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
PAEL 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.28%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.95%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.03%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.32%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.03%)
TRG 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -11.80 (-7.15%)
UNITY 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.97%)
BR100 4,814 Decreased By ▼ -60.26 (-1.24%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -594.72 (-2.31%)
KSE100 44,852 Decreased By ▼ -453.7 (-1%)
KSE30 18,336 Decreased By ▼ -202.03 (-1.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Danske Bank CEO resigns after being named a suspect in Dutch probe

  • Carsten Egeriis, Danske's chief risk officer for the past four years, will take over as chief executive effective immediately, Danske said.
Reuters 19 Apr 2021

COPENHAGEN: Danske Bank Chief Executive Chris Vogelzang resigned on Monday after the Dutch authorities named him as a suspect in a probe into violations of money-laundering regulations at Dutch lender ABN Amro, Danske Bank said in a statement.

"I am very surprised by the decision by the Dutch authorities," Vogelzang said in a statement, adding his status as a suspect did not imply that he would be charged.

"However, given the special situation Danske Bank is in and the intense scrutiny the bank is under ... I do not want speculations about my person to get in the way of the continued development of Danske Bank," Vogelzang said.

Vogelzang took the helm of Danske Bank in June 2019, with a mandate to steer Danske through one of the world's biggest money-laundering scandals, where 200 billion euros ($239 billion) in suspicious transactions passed through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

"We are very sorry to see Chris Vogelzang leave Danske Bank. He has been instrumental in the initiation of the ongoing transformation of Danske Bank and the progress and results it has already created," Danske Chairman Karsten Dybvad said.

Carsten Egeriis, Danske's chief risk officer for the past four years, will take over as chief executive effective immediately, Danske said.

Danske board member Gerrit Zalm, Vogelzang's former boss at ABN Amro, decided to resign, the bank also said on Monday.

Danske Bank ABN Amro Dutch Chris Vogelzang

Danske Bank CEO resigns after being named a suspect in Dutch probe

All policemen taken hostage by TLP released: Sheikh Rashid

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Tarin, PM take stock of economy

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco

US, China commit to climate cooperation

No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters