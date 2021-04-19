ANL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.03%)
ASL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
AVN 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.68%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.94%)
EPCL 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.89%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
FFBL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
HASCOL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
HUBC 78.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 20.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 85.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
PTC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
SNGP 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TRG 163.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.82%)
UNITY 30.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.62%)
BR100 4,853 Decreased By ▼ -20.85 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,549 Decreased By ▼ -151.52 (-0.59%)
KSE100 45,173 Decreased By ▼ -132.74 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,483 Decreased By ▼ -55.07 (-0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil July contract may hover below 3,722 ringgit

  • On the third month continuous chart, the contract seems to be riding on a wave c, which is capable of travelling far below the nearest support at 3,659 ringgit
Reuters 19 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil July contract faces a resistance at 3,722 ringgit per tonne. It may hover below this level or retreat to 3,654 ringgit.

This is the 61.8% retracement of the fall from 3,945 ringgit to 3,362 ringgit. It works together the one at 3,717 ringgit, the April 8 high, to stop the rise.

A break below 3,654 ringgit could open the way towards 3,585 ringgit, while a break above 3,722 ringgit could lead to a gain to 3,807 ringgit.

On the third month continuous chart, the contract seems to be riding on a wave c, which is capable of travelling far below the nearest support at 3,659 ringgit.

Following its second failure to break 3,659 ringgit, the contract may succeed in its third attempt.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn ringgit Brent oil Oil Oil Palm

Palm oil July contract may hover below 3,722 ringgit

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Tarin, PM take stock of economy

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco

US, China commit to climate cooperation

No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

Commencement of IX to XII classes allowed from today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters