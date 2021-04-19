CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $14.54

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may retest a resistance at $14.54 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into a range of $14.62-1/2 to $14.72-1/2.

The contract has cleared a lower resistance at $14.31-1/2. It is heading towards the next key resistance at $14.54. It failed twice to break $14.54, but may succeed in its current attempt.

A break below $14.31-1/2, now a support, may casue a fall to $14.20-1/2. On the daily chart, the contract has climbed above $14.33-1/2. It is heading towards $14.54-3/4, which is close to $14.54 on the hourly chart.

The uptrend from $8.23-3/4 so far remains intact. Indeed, it may have resumed, as the contract persistently rose towards $14.54-3/4.

