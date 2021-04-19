FO expresses sympathies on tragic train accident in Egypt which killed at least 11 people

Pakistan has expressed its deepest sympathies on the tragic train accident in Egypt which resulted in the death of at least 11 people.

On Sunday, eleven people were killed and 98 injured in a train accident in Egypt's Qalioubia province north of Cairo. Egyptian National Railways said in a short statement said that the train was heading from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura when four carriages derailed.

"The cause of the accident is being investigated," the statement added. Last month, at least 20 people were killed and nearly 200 were injured when two trains collided near Tahta, about 440 kms south of Cairo.

In a press release today, the Foreign Office (FO) expressed sympathies and wished quick recovery to the injured. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the government, the brotherly people of Egypt and the families of those who have lost their lives," FO said.