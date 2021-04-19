Markets
Hong Kong stocks higher at lunch
19 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong equities were higher in Monday morning trade after new record highs for Wall Street prompted by optimism over US economic growth.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.80 percent, or 232.17 points, to 29,201.88 at the lunch break.
