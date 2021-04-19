ANL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
ASC 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.17%)
ASL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
AVN 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.38%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.94%)
EPCL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
FFBL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
HASCOL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
HUBC 78.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 20.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
PTC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TRG 163.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.03%)
UNITY 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.62%)
BR100 4,852 Decreased By ▼ -22.64 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -166.72 (-0.65%)
KSE100 45,178 Decreased By ▼ -127.7 (-0.28%)
KSE30 18,488 Decreased By ▼ -49.36 (-0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

  • France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Sunday those sanctions could be expanded, saying Russia must be held "responsible" for the dissident's health.
AFP 19 Apr 2021

BRUSSELS: EU foreign ministers are set to meet virtually Monday for talks on the health of dissident Alexei Navalny, as the United States warned Moscow of "consequences" if the Kremlin critic dies in prison and tensions soared over a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border.

Doctors warned over the weekend that Navalny -- currently on hunger strike in a penal colony east of Moscow -- could die "any minute", with his supporters calling for massive protests across Russia on Wednesday evening, just hours after President Vladimir Putin delivers his state-of-the-nation address.

The European Union's top diplomats will discuss the situation on Monday, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement, calling for the Kremlin critic to be granted "immediate access to medical professionals he trusts".

Concerns over Navalny's health have mounted against the background of a spike in tensions between Moscow and the West over a litany of issues, including Russia's troop build-up on Ukraine's border, interference in US elections and other perceived hostile activities.

On Sunday US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the Kremlin had been warned "that there will be consequences if Mr. Navalny dies."

The 44-year-old critic was arrested in Russia in January after returning from a near-fatal poisoning he says was carried out by Moscow -- accusations denied by Putin's administration.

Sentenced to two and a half years in prison for embezzlement, he began a hunger strike on March 31 demanding medical treatment for back pain and numbness to his hands and legs.

The EU in October sanctioned six Russian officials over the assassination attempt, Borrell noted, and in February sanctioned another four individuals over Navalny's arrest and sentencing.

France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Sunday those sanctions could be expanded, saying Russia must be held "responsible" for the dissident's health.

There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin, but the Russian ambassador in London, Andrei Kelin, said Navalny "will not be allowed to die in prison."

"But I can say that Mr. Navalny, he behaves like a hooligan," Kelin told the BBC.

EU Russia Josep Borrell Alexei Navalny Moscow EU foreign ministers US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Russian military

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Tarin, PM take stock of economy

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco

US, China commit to climate cooperation

No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

Commencement of IX to XII classes allowed from today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters