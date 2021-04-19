ANL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
ASC 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.17%)
ASL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
AVN 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.38%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.94%)
EPCL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
FFBL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
HASCOL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
HUBC 78.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 20.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
PTC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TRG 163.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.03%)
UNITY 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.62%)
BR100 4,852 Decreased By ▼ -22.64 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -166.72 (-0.65%)
KSE100 45,178 Decreased By ▼ -127.7 (-0.28%)
KSE30 18,488 Decreased By ▼ -49.36 (-0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Hong Kong stocks flat at open

  • The Hang Seng Index was down 0.03 percent, or 9.58 points, to 28,960.13.
AFP 19 Apr 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong equities were barely moved at the Monday open despite new record highs for Wall Street prompted by optimism over US economic growth.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.03 percent, or 9.58 points, to 28,960.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.03 percent, or 0.93 points, to 3,427.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.04 percent, or 0.99 points, to 2,219.23.

