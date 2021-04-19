ANL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.16%)
ASC 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.17%)
ASL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.35%)
AVN 88.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.4%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.29%)
DGKC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.1%)
EPCL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.63%)
FCCL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
FFBL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.04%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.08%)
HUBC 78.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.93%)
PAEL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.5%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 41.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
TRG 162.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-1.75%)
UNITY 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.26%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -30.65 (-0.63%)
BR30 25,475 Decreased By ▼ -225.45 (-0.88%)
KSE100 45,125 Decreased By ▼ -180.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,467 Decreased By ▼ -70.48 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hackers scamming taxpayers through fake emails, warns FBR

  • As per details, these fake emails instruct the targeted taxpayers to check the attached Income Tax Defaulters List for their details.
Ali Ahmed 19 Apr 2021

It has emerged that taxpayers and other users are receiving fake emails regarding the income tax defaulters list.

In a statement, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has denied any connection with these emails which are being sent from a fake email address, [email protected]

As per details, these fake emails instruct the targeted taxpayers to check the attached Income Tax Defaulters List for their details. Likewise, some emails pretending to contain the password for the attached defaulter list are also being sent to the taxpayers. FBR has warned that the attachments with such fake emails are infected by harmful viruses and malware.

FBR stated that this nefarious activity apparently by some hackers is a type of spamming used to send viruses and malwares to the taxpayers and other users. FBR has advised that such fake emails may be ignored and immediately be reported to the authorities concerned. To assist taxpayers how to tackle such fake emails, FBR has also provided guidance to the taxpayers as well.

Federal Board of Revenue FBR taxpayers fake emails

Hackers scamming taxpayers through fake emails, warns FBR

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Tarin, PM take stock of economy

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco

US, China commit to climate cooperation

No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

Commencement of IX to XII classes allowed from today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters