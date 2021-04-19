No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said on Sunday government was not in negotiation with banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the federal cabinet would take decision about dismantling it on April 20.

Interacting with media person after visiting a Sasta Ramazan Bazar of federal capital, the minister said that as the banned TLP was not ready to renege from its agenda and left no option for the government other than to establish writ of the State.

Rashid added that when any organization is declared banned, its office bearers bank accounts are frozen, ID cards blocked movements are restricted. We have served them notice and banned TLP and its office bearers are required to submit reply within one month, the minister said adding that the government will ensure that all roads are opened on April 20. At present all roads including GT Road others as well as Expressway were opened, he added.

Shaikh Rashid said that TLP has created blockage at 192 points and 191 have so far been cleared except the one at Yateem Khana Chowk and situation is tense there.

The minister said “We are going to set up mobilize bazars on the instruction of Prime Minister to ensure that people of Islamabad, which is very expensive city, also gets essential goods at cheaper price.

In reply to a question about Jahangir Khan Tareen, the minister said that he was optimistic that Jehangir Tareen would remain part and parcel of PTI and things between him and prime minister would be mended soon.

