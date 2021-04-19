Four new tourist sites get 40 camping pods in KP

ISLAMABAD: Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) has set up as many as 40 camping pods at four new travel destinations of the province to facilitate the tourists in an optimal way during the upcoming season.

At least ten pods of two to four beds were installed at each of the four sites including Mahaban and Shaheed-e-Sar of Buner district, Bamburate valley of Kalasha, and Allai spot of Battagram, Project Director from TCKP Muhammad Ali Sayed told APP via phone.

He said the initiative was taken in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme – Pakistan (UNDP-Pakistan). The UNDP financed the project, whereas the TCKP identified the sites and facilitated the entire process, he added.