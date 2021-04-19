Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarships Programme: Punjab govt to allocate ‘substantial funds’ every year: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced that nearly 14,000 intermediate scholarships and 891 undergraduate scholarships will be given to the students of public sector colleges and universities in Punjab under the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarships Programme.

“Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarships Programme initiated for poor and intelligent students in Punjab is being successfully carried out. The purpose of this scholarship programme is to provide financial support to deserving students,” the chief minister said in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said the government is determined to breach the gulf of economic disparity between privileged and impecunious strata of society according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said the Punjab government would not only continue this scholarship programme but also allocate substantial funds every year for this project.

“The welfare of humanity is in the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the government is following the same in Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarships,” Buzdar said, adding that the government will ensure transparent and justified distribution of stipends.

The CM said the students can apply for scholarships from the PITB web portal by remaining at their home, adding that Intermediate Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of matriculation results, whereas Undergraduate Scholarships will be given on the basis of intermediate results.

According to Buzdar, nearly 14,000 intermediate scholarships and 891 undergraduate scholarships will be distributed among the students of public sector colleges and universities.

He said that 50 percent of the scholarships will be given to needy and destitute children while the remaining 50 percent will be awarded to students of all districts purely on merit. The CM added that scholarship share of science students is 60 percent while humanities group students will get 40 percent.

He said the scholarships will also be given to children of low paid government employees (Darja Chaharum Ky Mulazmeen). Under the initiative, Rs 25,000 will be given to each student per annum in the head of intermediate scholarship. Overall, Rs700 million will be paid annually, Buzdar added.

Similarly, the chief minister further disclosed that undergraduate scholarships will be given to top students of every undergraduate programme in 30 government universities. He said the scholarships will include full tuition fees for the entire academic session. Approximately, Rs 67 million will be paid annually and a total of Rs 268 million will be distributed among the deserving students under this head, he mentioned.

He said this programme will be beneficial for those poor students who could not continue their education due to financial difficulties. The Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarships is not for any particular religion or class but for every talented and needy student, he assured.

Meanwhile, the 33rd meeting of Punjab Danish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority was held under the chair of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar at the CM office where he was briefed in detail about Danish Schools and Centres of Excellence.

Terming the performance of Danish Schools and Centres of Excellence satisfactory, the CM directed the authorities concerned to establish a state-of-the-art boarding school in Koh-e-Suleiman where quality education with boarding and lodging facilities will be provided to boys and girls students. “Quality education for all is our vision,” he asserted.

The meeting was further informed that new Danish Schools in Tandlianwala and Hasilpur will start soon. It was briefed in the meeting that the historic building of Lady Anderson School in Sialkot has been restored to its original condition. Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas said the government is making serious efforts to bring the standard of education in government schools at par with private schools.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021