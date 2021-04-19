Train accidents: Railways finalises over 57 inquiries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has finalized inquiries of over 57 passenger train accidents and dealing with rest of 32 accidents related to goods trains in accordance with rules of the department.

Around 17 inquiry reports were under process and would be finalized in due course of time and submitted to the quarters concerned, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

To a question, he said that around 11 major accidents of passenger and goods trains had been occurred at Pakistan Railways’ entire network across the country in the last two and half years.

Out of the total 11 mishaps, five accidents had occurred in 2019, four took place in 2020 and only two accidents happened in 2021, he said.

He said that in these accidents, around 157 persons died 207 sustained injuries while the financial damage incurred on the Pakistan Railways was Rs 57.708 million.

In order to control the accidents, several steps have also been taken including up-gradation of unmanned and vulnerable railway level crossings across the country in collaboration with respective provincial governments, he added.

He said that road surface of all level crossings was being improved together with improved warning boards and provision of reliable communication (VHF radio) between ground staff and locomotives crew.

Directorate of Public Relations has produced video messages for circulations over social media to inform the public about the dangers associated with railway crossings, he added.

The official said that all level crossings on Main Line-I (Karachi to Peshawar) would be eliminated by providing under passes and flyovers under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said timely refresher courses and safety seminars were also being arranged to enhance the professional knowledge of the staff and auto train protection system was also underway to minimize such accidents as this system applies brake automatically if the divers of train fail to respond red signal.

He said a professional knowledge testing schedule after every six months for drivers particularly of Multan, Lahore Sukkur, and Karachi divisions should be tested in working of auto block signalling.

The joint certificate of this effect would be issued by the Divisional Signal Engineer and Divisional Mechanical Engineer certifying competency of driver especially regarding the knowledge of auto block signalling. The certificate would remain in possession of the drivers, he added.

He said that regular inspections in accordance with prescribed standards and quota were conducted by the officers and officials of Pakistan Railways to maintain safety standards. This process was being constantly monitored at appropriate levels. The official said the office of the Chief Commercial Manager has issued instructions regarding the safety of passengers and to streamline the procedures for the safe travelling of special groups.