Operation against illegal weapons in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Zaheer Ahmad ASI of Patrol Post Aminpur Bypass with his team conducted operation against illegal weapons under the direction of SSP Patrol Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal and District DS Patrol Faisalabad Malik Mohammad Amin.

While conducting an operation against illegal weapons during patrol, they recovered a pistol, 30 bullets and bullets from Zulqarnain son of Zulfiqar Ali and registered a case against the accused.

While other teams of Patrolling Police Faisalabad have registered cases against 4 persons who were driving around with fake number plates and 4 persons who were driving fast on public roads.

SSP Patrol Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal appreciated the Patrolling Police Faisalabad and directed to intensify operations against illegal arms and drug dealers.—PR

