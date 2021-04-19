Bumper mango production likely: MRI director

MULTAN: Director Mango Research Institute (MRI) Abdul Ghaffar Grewal has said that bumper production of mangoes like Sindhary, Chaunsa, and Samar Bahasht is expected this year.

While talking to APP, he said that federal government set target to export 160,000 tonnes of mango and similarly, generation of 120 million dollars by export of the value-added products of the king of fruits.

He said that last year the export target of the fruit was 142,000 tonnes and generation of 90 million dollars from value-added products. Abdul Ghaffar maintained that Ministry of National Food Security established a special committee comprised of officials from Agriculture and some other departments to conduct regular meetings and immediately remove all sorts of obstacles in way of mango exports.