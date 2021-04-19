ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Afghanistan: ANP hails US troops withdrawal

Recorder Report 19 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has welcomed withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in September this year and stressed the need for complete ceasefire from both sides to bring an end to the prolonged bloodshed in Afghanistan.

The ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan in a statement here on Sunday appreciated the US President Joe Biden’s announcement of troops withdrawal and expressed the hope that all stakeholders would sit together to decide the future line of action for restoration of durable peace and development in the country.

He said it was the need of the hour to bring an end to the four-decade long war which led to killing and displacement of millions of citizens. He also stakeholders including Pakistan should play their role effectively for restoration of peace in the region.

The ANP chief said Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace negotiations were the only solution to end the prolonged war. He also appreciated the Afghanistan government’s stand that its forces would fully defend their soil, saying that his party would never support a decision about handing over Afghanistan to a violent group.

Khan said the peace in Afghanistan was a guarantee to peace in the entire region. He said peace was equally important both for Afghanistan and Pakistan and therefore they should improve bilateral diplomatic relations.

Assuring his party’s support to the Afghan government, the ANP chief expressed the hope that the peace process would greatly benefit the citizens of the country, saying that the people had been suffering for the past many decades due to lawlessness, bloodshed and destruction.

