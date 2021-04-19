Three killed as truck crushes motorcyclists

KARACHI: Three people died and two others injured when a truck loaded with watermelons hit a motorcycle at Super Highway here on Sunday.

The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital as the accident occurred near Bahria Town.

Rescue officials said that three people were killed while two persons sustained injuries.

Earlier, the TV channel reported that police personnel belonging to the Balochistan force were involved in motorcycle and car theft in Karachi.

Steel Town Police in Karachi arrested two policemen as they have CCTV footage of PECHS Society and Azizabad area where these two policemen were found involved in criminal activities.