Citizens urged to regularly pay water bills

HYDERABAD: Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani addressing the businessmen at the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Secretariat appealed to the citizens to pay their water bills regularly.

He said that due to non-payment of water bills, the Wasa was facing difficulties in paying salaries to its employees.

He informed that with limited resources, filter plants lines and sewerage pumping stations were being improved while the desilting work of sewerage lines in Qasimabad and Latifabad was being started and complaint centre was being made functional, “We [HAD] have made investment in Sarmast Housing Scheme,” he added.

President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fahad Hussain Sheikh welcoming DG HDA Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani said that with limited resources Wasa was providing better facilities to the citizens adding that resolving collective problems of the citizens was the good step taken by the organisation.

He appealed to the citizens to ensure regular payment of Wasa bills. Earlier, Chairman Wasa Sub-Committee, Hyderabad Chamber, Abdul Waheed Sheikh informed about the grievances of the business community.

