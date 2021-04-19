Grade 1-8: On-campuses classes delayed by 10 days in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh government on Sunday announced to delay resumption of on-campus classes for grade one to eight in the province from April 21 by 10 more days amid rising Covid-19 cases. Taking to Twitter, Saeed Ghani made the announcement that the academic activities for classes one to eight could, however, be continued through online platforms, homework provided from schools, and other mechanisms which included limited person-to-person interaction. The education minister, however, announced resuming classes for ninth, matric, and intermediate students in schools and colleges with 50 percent attendance at a time.