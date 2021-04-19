Swati seeks proposals for upgrade of MYP, Jumma Goth

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati sought proposals for upgradation of Marshalling Yard in Pipri (MYP) and container loading facilities at Jumma Goth during his visit on Sunday.

“The proposals must entail best provision of facilities and be in line with the demands of our valued customers,” directed the railways’ minister.

During the visit of Marshalling Yard in Pipri, the railways’ minister observed the process of coal loading in a freight train at a loading point there. Pakistan Railways loads coal in multiple trains at Pipri that are destined for Yousufwala, Faisalabad, Daud Khel and Chichoki Malea.

The minister railways was holistically apprised of official set-up, employees and the issues faced by them at Marshalling Yard.

“MYP is the ground zero of freight activities and be upgraded in a manner that can ensue expansion of freight business of Pakistan Railways,” remarked the railways minister.

The minister also visited the Jumma goth station where he passed similar directives of upgrading the container loading facilities in line with modern standards.

