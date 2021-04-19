ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Sindh reports 532 new cases of Covid-19

Recorder Report 19 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Two more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,553 and 532 new cases emerged when 11,349 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 2 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,553 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,349 samples were tested which detected 532 cases that constituted 4.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,473,507 tests have been conducted against which 272,728 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.4 percent or 260,328 patients have recovered, including 206 overnight. The CM said that currently 7,847 patients were under treatment; of them 7,461 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 376 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 349 patients was stated to be critical, including 45 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 532 new cases, 250 have been detected from Karachi, including 128 from East, 48 South, 39 Malir, 17 West, 14 Central and 4 Korangi. Hyderabad has 112, Shikarpur 20, Umerkot 15, Larkana and Sanghar 12 each, Ghotki and Badin 10 each, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sujawal, Sukkur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta and Matiari 8 each, Kamber 6, Jacobabad 5, Kashmore and Dadu 4 each, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 3 each, Nausheroferoze 1. Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOP issued by the government.

