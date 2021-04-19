Action against high handedness of QESCO EE demanded

QUETTA: President Qaiser Colony Elaqae Ittehad Haibat Khan Nurzai has called on authorities to initiate legal proceeding against Executive Engineer, Meherdar Sub Division, QESCO Satellite Town, Amanullah Qazi and SDO QESCO Satellite Town, Abdul Malik Achakzai.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Sunday with Abdul Raheem Kakar, President, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochistan, he said that transformers of Qaiser Colony area of Pushtunabad were out of order and to get it repaired as well as to bring the issue of power load shedding into the notice of QESCO’s authorities, office bearers of QCEI and elders of the area visited the office of Executive Engineer, QESCO Satellite Town, but instead of paying heed to the grievances, Executive Engineer humiliated the delegation and threatened of dire consequences.

He called on authorities to take notice of the high handedness of Executive Engineer, QESCO, Satellite Town, Quetta. Condemning the unethical behaviour of Executive Engineer, QESCO with the residents of Qaiser Colony and office bearers of Qaiser Colony Elaqae Ittehad, Muhammad Rahim Kakar, President, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran demanded of the authorities to transfer Executive Engineer, Meherdar Sub Division, QESCO Satellite Town, Asmatullah Qazi and SDO QESCO Satellite Town, Abdul Malik Achakzai immediately.

On the occasion, Sardarzada Abdul Mateen Sulemankhail, Chairman, Qaiser Colony Elaqae Ittehad, General Secretary, Hazrat Yousaf, Qari Obaidullah Durrani, Haji Nur Muhammad Rakhshani, Haji Muhammad Akbar Sulemankhail and others were also present.