ANL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.3%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.44%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
AVN 88.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.69%)
DGKC 121.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.14%)
EPCL 57.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.84%)
FCCL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
FFBL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.08%)
HUBC 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
JSCL 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.6%)
KAPCO 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.41%)
MLCF 46.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.43%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.1%)
PTC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TRG 161.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.03%)
UNITY 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.62%)
BR100 4,839 Decreased By ▼ -35.75 (-0.73%)
BR30 25,437 Decreased By ▼ -263.86 (-1.03%)
KSE100 45,116 Decreased By ▼ -189.69 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,460 Decreased By ▼ -77.29 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business & Finance

Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways plans to raise $200m in US IPO

Reuters Updated 19 Apr 2021

HANOI: Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways plans to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering in the United States, potentially securing a market capitalisation of up to $4 billion, its chairman Trinh Van Quyet said on Wednesday.

Bamboo Airways, owned by property and leisure company FLC Group, plans to offer a 5%-7% stake in the IPO, which it expects in the third quarter of this year, Quyet told Reuters in an interview.

“The IPO will be part of our efforts to expand our services globally,” Quyet said, adding that Bamboo Airways has hired an international auditing firm for the potential offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said last month it planned to list its shares on a local stock exchange in the third quarter, but Quyet said on Wednesday that was now “a backup plan, depending on market conditions”.

Quyet said the airline will increase its fleet to 40 aircraft by the end of this year, from the current 30, adding two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners would be among the new planes.

