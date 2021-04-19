Atletico thump Eibar to move four points clear

MADRID: Atletico Madrid put their La Liga title challenge back on track by thrashing Eibar 5-0 on Sunday to go four points clear at the top of the table.

Four wins in 11 league games had seen Atletico’s 10-point advantage in February reduced to one before this weekend, with Real Madrid and Barcelona threatening to overtake the leaders during the run-in.

But a thumping victory over struggling Eibar may prove the spark to turn Atletico’s form around while also putting pressure on Real Madrid, who play at Getafe later on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Sevilla, six points adrift, could yet join the race after they defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

Barcelona, who beat Athletic Bilbao to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday, are five points off the top, with their next game on Thursday at home to Granada.

Atletico’s problems were deepened by an injury to their top scorer Luis Suarez earlier this month but Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa filled the void, both scoring twice either side of Yannick Carrasco making it three just after half-time.