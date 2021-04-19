Four dead in light plane crash outside Paris

MEAUX, (France): Four people died when a light plane crashed east of Paris on Sunday, the local fire service said. A Robin DR400 aircraft that had taken off from Beauvais, northwest of the capital, was found in a field near Saint-Pathus, and an investigation was begun to determine the cause of the accident, the service added. Information provided to AFP by the Lognes-Emerainville airfield suggested it was a training flight.

The light aircraft was "of French origin, limited by law to visual flights at altitudes of no more than 15,000 feet," an airfield source said.