BA (AD) & MSc TV Production: AIOU's final exams today

APP 19 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations for the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including BA (Associate Degree) and MSc in Television Production today i.e. Monday, April 19(today).

According to the details, AIOU has established examination centres across the country for BA (Associate Degree) program while examination centre has been established in the Department of Mass Communication for MSc Television Production. Roll numbers slips have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for students' convenience.

Roll number slips, downloaded from the website, will be acceptable in the examination halls. Upon the special directives of Prof Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum, superintendents of examination centres have been instructed to implement COVID -19 SOPs during the examinations in true letter and spirit. Wearing masks has been made mandatory for the students as well as examination invigilation staff.

Moreover, Prof Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum has granted special permission to the continuing students to submit admission forms for the forthcoming semester till April 29 in order to facilitate those students who could not apply for admission earlier on the account of 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic to save their precious time.

These programs include MA/ MSc (ODL), M.Ed, PGD, BA (Old Scheme), BA (Associate Degree), B.Ed, BS(ODL), BBA and certificate courses.

The students can download new challan form fromhttp://enrollment.aiou.edu.pk/sp21/cuser/continue_form till April 29 while admission fee can be deposited till April 30. Old challan forms are not acceptable as their validity is expired; therefore, students are required to generate new challan form. Designated bank branches have been intimated in this regard.

Moreover, UBL and Easypaisa will collect fee on the same day when challan form was generated while other banks and telecommunication companies will collect admission fee after twenty-four hours of challan form generation. The students may contact the admission department for any further information.

