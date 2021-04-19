Only 40,000 to 50,000 Pakistanis may perform Hajj 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affair and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ur-Haq Qadri said 40,000 to 50,000 Pakistanis might be allowed to perform the sacred religious ceremony of Hajj this year.

In an interview, he said that the hajj 2021 would take place under special circumstances with special norms, rules and regulations, eligibility, criteria and age restrictions.