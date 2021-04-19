ANL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.76%)
ASL 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.5%)
AVN 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.39%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.93%)
EPCL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FCCL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
FFL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.08%)
HUBC 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.64%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
MLCF 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 85.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PRL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
TRG 161.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.3%)
UNITY 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,834 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.82%)
BR30 25,423 Decreased By ▼ -277.01 (-1.08%)
KSE100 45,021 Decreased By ▼ -284.53 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,411 Decreased By ▼ -126.44 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Infosys sees profits grow, announces share buyback

AFP Updated 19 Apr 2021

MUMBAI: Indian software giant Infosys announced a $1.22 billion share buyback Wednesday after reporting a 17-percent jump in quarterly net profits, boosted by growing demand for its digital services.

The Bangalore-headquartered firm said its net profit climbed to 50.78 billion rupees ($677 million) in the January to March quarter, up from 43.35 billion rupees a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue at India’s second-largest IT company climbed to 263.11 billion rupees, a 13 percent increase from a year ago.

“We’ve had an exceptional year and an exceptional quarter,” chief executive Salil Parekh said following the earnings announcement. “Our digital business grew by 34 per cent year-on-year in Q4, now representing 51.5% of our overall revenue.” “We see continued strong demand from our clients, especially in digital, cloud and data, and we have a strong foundation of large deals,” he added.

India’s software services industry has enjoyed a rebound in recent months, emerging as a rare bright spot for the troubled economy, after coronavirus-led lockdowns last year dampened appetite among Western clients looking to cut spending. Infosys won new deals worth $2.1 billion between January and March, while its larger rival TCS secured orders worth a whopping $9.2 billion during the same period. Infosys was at the forefront of an outsourcing boom that saw the country become a back office to the world, as Western firms subcontracted work to a skilled English-speaking workforce.

Infosys Ltd share buybacks quarterly net profits Salil Parekh

Infosys sees profits grow, announces share buyback

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Tarin, PM take stock of economy

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco

US, China commit to climate cooperation

No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

Commencement of IX to XII classes allowed from today

Covid-19: Country records year’s highest single-day deaths

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.