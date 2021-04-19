ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,243
14924hr
Pakistan Cases
756,285
612724hr
Sindh
272,197
Punjab
267,572
Balochistan
20,822
Islamabad
69,556
KPK
105,438
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research DCR (Dolmen City REIT) 10.25 No Change ▼ 0%

Dolmen City REIT in 9MFY20

BR Research 19 Apr 2021

Nearing its sixth year into operations, Dolmen City REIT (PSX: DCR) announced its financial performance for 9MFY21 last week on the stock exchange where the company was seen posting a moderate decline in its earnings for the period amid the unrelenting covid-19 pandemic. The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs0.33 in addition to Rs0.58 already paid.

DCR is not the only Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the stock exchange, but also the only REIT in the country operating as of now. A look back at the REIT’s financial performance shows that FY19 was a good year for Dolmen City REIT as the country’s retail as well as business environment was better. The real estate investment trust closed FY19 on a high note with revenue and earnings growth both in double digits. Things started to take a worse turn for the global economy in FY20 as the global coronavirus pandemic hit and disrupted not only health but also business and economy. Retail was particularly impacted due lockdowns and restrictions. Compared to the occupancy rate of 97.96 percent in FY19, occupancy at DCR by June 2020 was 92.78 percent – still above ninety percent. DCR’s rental income particularly saw a decline in the last quarter of FY20 as it introduced rent waivers to provide relief to the tenants affected by the slowdown in economy. Average monthly footfall in FY20 was also down by almost 14 percent with significant decline in monthly visitors from March till June 2020. However, the unrealised gain from the change in the fair value of the property lifted earnings for FY20 by over 18 percent.

So far in FY21, the same economic and retail conditions have been affecting the REITs operations. DCR reported a decline of 14 percent in its rental income on a year-on-year basis, and a decline 26 percent in marketing income resulted in overall income to be down by 14.7 percent, year-on-year. Administrative expenses remained flat year-on-year, taking net operating income up down by 16.8 percent. Profit for the period that consist of income from operations and change in fair value of investment property based on the valuation was down by 15 percent year-on-year percent for 9MFY21. While the occupancy rates for 9MFY21 are not available yet, numbers from DCR’s 1HFY21 report show that the occupancy level of the property at the end of December 2020 was 91.04 percent.

Being the only REIT in the country, DCR enjoys the benefits that the government regulations have promised. Remember that the REITs enjoy tax advantage, and hence Dolmen City REIT is not liable to income tax provided it meets certain conditions. In FY19, there were hopes pinned to SECP’s newly promulgated amendments in the regulations governing REITs that allowed REITs to borrow. However, the pandemic brought all activities to a standstill. Though this is the short-term impact of the pandemic where it has been affecting the consumption pattern and the retail segment, the monetary policy stance, extension of construction package and tax incentives for the real estate sector will hopefully build momentum in the sector going forward.

lockdowns real estate Dolmen City REIT real estate sector DCR Real Estate Investment Trust

Dolmen City REIT in 9MFY20

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco

US, China commit to climate cooperation

No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

Commencement of IX to XII classes allowed from today

Covid-19: Country records year’s highest single-day deaths

Only 40,000 to 50,000 Pakistanis may perform Hajj 2021

Mufti Muneeb calls for shutter down strike today

Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss US pullout

Terror threat has ‘moved’ from Afghanistan: US

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters